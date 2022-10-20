Richard Wilks -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Richard Wilks, 68, of 2323 Fairway Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Harriet Teresa Elmore Wilks, 2323 Fairway Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

