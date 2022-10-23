Richard Wilks -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Richard Wilks, 68, of 2323 Fairway Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Cameron.

Mr. Wilks will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Wilks passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Harriet Teresa Elmore Wilks, 2323 Fairway Drive, Orangeburg, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

