Richard Walter Mizzelle -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT — Richard Walter Mizzelle, 59, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Agape House of Lexington.

Born Sept. 13, 1963, in Bamberg, he was a son of the late Walter Harold Mizzelle Jr. and Lou Marilyn Moody. Richard was a known to be a great mechanic, with a passion of driving 18-wheelers. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, enjoyed football being an avid Clemson fan and loved motorcycles.

Surviving are two sons, James Mizzelle (Ashley) and Richard Mizzelle (Marie Laird); brother, Mark Mizzelle (Elizabeth); sister, Janice Hughes ( Chuck); five grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; caregivers, Diane Behling and Lamisha Moye.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Lynn Mizzelle.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Ehrhardt, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in South End Cemetery in Bamberg.

Arrangements by the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971).

