Richard Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Richard Thomas, 78, of 479 Seawright St., died ct. 22, 2022, at Jolley Acres following a brief illness.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.
Friends may call at the funeral home.
