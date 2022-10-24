 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Richard Thomas, 78, of 479 Seawright St., died ct. 22, 2022, at Jolley Acres following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

