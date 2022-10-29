Richard Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Richard Thomas, 78, of 479 Seawright St., Orangeburg, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Jolley Acres following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at North Orangeburg United Methodist Church. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will bein the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.