Richard Terrell Parker -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Richard Terrell Parker, 42, of 256 Red Raider St., Bamberg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Marion County, Florida.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, Ms. Willie Mae Parker, 256 Red Raider St., Bamberg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

