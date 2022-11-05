Richard Terrell Parker -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Mr. Richard Terrell Parker, 42, of 256 Red Raider St., Bamberg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cope. Pastor John Harrison is officiating.

Mr. Parker passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Marion County, Florida.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, Ms. Willie Mae Parker, 256 Red Raider St., Bamberg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

