Richard Stroman -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Richard Stroman, 62, of St. George, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021 at Summerville Medical Center.

Viewing will be Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Shady Grove UM Church Cemetery, St. George, SC 29477.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).