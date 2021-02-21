 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Stroman -- St. George
0 comments

Richard Stroman -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Richard Stroman, 62, of St. George, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021 at Summerville Medical Center.

Viewing will be Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Shady Grove UM Church Cemetery, St. George, SC 29477.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News