Richard Sanders -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Richard Sanders, also known as Ricky Dikes, 52, of 229 Patrick Loop, died July 8, 2021, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Ruby Sanders, 1667 LeGrand Smoak St., Cordova, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19. Everyone, please wear a mask.

