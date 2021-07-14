 Skip to main content
Richard ‘Ricky Dikes’ Sanders -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Richard “Ricky Dikes” Sanders, 52, of 229 Patrick Loop, Orangeburg, at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Mr. Sanders died Thursday, July 8, following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Ruby Sanders, 1667 Legrand Smoak St., Cordova, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19. Everyone please wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

