Richard ‘Ricky’ David Foxworth -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Richard "Ricky" David Foxworth, 51, of Orangeburg, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. He was the husband of Michelle Hooker Foxworth.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kimmett Lott officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.

Ricky was born in Orangeburg, the son of the late George Marion Foxworth Jr. and Cathy B. Sholar. He was a dispatch mechanic at Site Prep Inc. Ricky was a member of The Bootleg Militia. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and working on his bike and drag race car.

Survivors include his wife; mother; son, Tyler Foxworth; uncle, Gary Bolton (Mandy); father-in-law, Ralph Hooker; brother-in-law, Lynn Hooker (Sandy); niece, Sami Hooker; brothers of The Bootleg Militia Family; and numerous other family and friends.

Memorials may be sent to the Connie's Maxwell's Children Ministries, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

