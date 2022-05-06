 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Oscar Stewart Jr. -- Norfolk, Va.

Richard Oscar Stewart Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. -- Richard Oscar Stewart Jr. was born to the late Richard O. Stewart Sr. and Beulah Stewart in Sarasota, Fla., on Jan. 20, 1944. He passed away on April 25, 2022.

Richard is survived by his son, Taylor (Damon) Wimbush; daughters, Tracy Lewis, Sharron Stewart and Terrie (Charlie) Stewart Banks; grandchildren, Shardae (Howard) Williams, Timothy Stewart, Jasmine Keita, Ikeem Thompson, Tashema Roane, Tyrek Stewart, Itali Marshall, Imanu Jackson, Rickya Stewart, Ricardo Stewart and Charlie Banks; his brother, Leroy (Rachel) Stewart; his aunt, Levena McCants; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The service can be viewed online at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Metropolitan Funeral Service's website.

