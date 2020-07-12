Richard 'Mr. Van' VanValkenburgh -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Richard “Mr. Van” VanValkenburgh, 63, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The family will receive friends at the home of his niece, Shirley Smith, 124 Thorn Dyke Road in Orangeburg, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m.

Mr. Van was born on Oct. 16, 1956, in Ilion, New York. He was the son of the late Richard R. VanValkenburgh and the late Shirley Bouck VanValkenburgh. He was predeceased by his sisters, Ida Rose, Doris Smith, and Elizabeth Berry.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Tammy VanValkenburgh; daughter, Amanda VanValkenburgh; sister, Diane Stevens; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Van loved Jesus and was a blessing to his wife and daughter who will always cherish his beautiful, positive soul.

“We love because he first loved us.” – 1 John 4:19

Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley S.P.C.A at 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

