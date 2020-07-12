Richard 'Mr. Van' VanValkenburgh -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Richard “Mr. Van” VanValkenburgh, 63, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
The family will receive friends at the home of his niece, Shirley Smith, 124 Thorn Dyke Road in Orangeburg, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m.
Mr. Van was born on Oct. 16, 1956, in Ilion, New York. He was the son of the late Richard R. VanValkenburgh and the late Shirley Bouck VanValkenburgh. He was predeceased by his sisters, Ida Rose, Doris Smith, and Elizabeth Berry.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Tammy VanValkenburgh; daughter, Amanda VanValkenburgh; sister, Diane Stevens; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Van loved Jesus and was a blessing to his wife and daughter who will always cherish his beautiful, positive soul.
“We love because he first loved us.” – 1 John 4:19
Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley S.P.C.A at 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.