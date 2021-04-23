Richard Moncrief Nickel -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Richard Moncrief Nickel, 43, of Cameron, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 136 Snipe Lane, Cameron. There will be a drop-in from 3 to 6 p.m.
Richard was born April 29, 1976, in Orangeburg, and was the son of Richard Scott Nickel and the late Marjorie Brailsford Nickel. He graduated from Calhoun Academy, had an associate's degree in engineering, and was president of Carolina Bridge Company Inc. He was chairman of the Carolina's AGC Highway Committee and a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church of Cameron.
Survivors include his father, Richard Scott Nickel of Beaufort; two children, Arleigh Nickel and George Nickel of Cameron; his brother, Scott McDaniel “Dan” Brailsford Nickel (Amy) of Ridgeville; two nieces, Isabella Nickel and Julianna Nickel of Ridgeville; an uncle, John “Johnny” Francis Brailsford Jr. (Janet) of Orangeburg; his aunts, Florence “Florie” Brailsford of The Oaks, Elizabeth Brailsford Pierce (Mike) of Ruffin, Leigh Anne Nickel (Charles) of Davie, Fla., and Janis Lane Nickel (Danny) of Anderson; his step-grandmother, Barbara Bly Nickel of Greenville; and two step-aunts, Brenda Bly Baitinger (David) of Coral Gables and Teresa Bly Garrick (Tommy) of Greer. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Marjorie Brailsford Nickel; his maternal grandparents, John Francis Brailsford Sr. and Lillian Marjorie “Ninkie” Brailsford; his uncle, Billy Brailsford; and his paternal grandparents, Richard F. Nickel and Elizabeth Gates Nickel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church of Cameron, 8160 Old State Road, Cameron, SC 29030.
Online condolences may be expressed at: http:/www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
