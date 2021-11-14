 Skip to main content
Richard Michael Brethel -- Orangeburg
Richard Michael Brethel -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Richard Michael Brethel, 66, of 2248 Skyland Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Friends and family may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Jannie Mae Brethel, 2248 Skyland Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

