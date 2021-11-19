Richard Michael Berthel -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Public viewing for Mr. Richard Michael Berthel, 66, of 2248 Skyland Lane, Orangeburg, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Berthel passed away Friday, Nov. 12, at his residence

Friends and family may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Jannie Mae Berthel, 2248 Skyland Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

