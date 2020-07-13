Richard Lee Rickenbaker -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Richard Lee Rickenbaker, 79, from Rowesville and Lexington, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.
The family asks that all attending please adhere to the CDC's guidelines for COVID-19 including social distancing and wearing a mask.
Mr. Rickenbaker was born on Oct. 10, 1940, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Marion W. Rickenbaker and the late Mary Davis Rickenbaker. He retired from TRMC after 33 years of service. Mr. Rickenbaker attended Memorial Church of the Nazarene in Orangeburg and Church of God in Lexington. He was predeceased by his parents; very loving stepfather, Pete Kesson; brothers, William P. “Billy” Rickenbaker, Miller “Bobby” Rickenbaker, and a half brother, Franklin Davis.
Survivors include his daughters, Cathy Rickenbaker Bacot of Rowesville, Brenda Rickenbaker Brewer of Lexington; granddaughters, Wendy Bacot Craven of Canaan, Samantha Bacot of Rowesville; great-grandchildren, Jay Hardy and his twin sisters, Kristen and Laurel Hardy, all of Canaan; a very special sister, Ann Thompson Cumbee of Mt. Pleasant; and half brother, Roy K. Kesson of Rowesville.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of S.C. at 2090 Executive Hall Road, Ste 130, Charleston, SC 29407.
