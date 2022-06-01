Richard Lawrence Hall -- NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA -- Richard L. Hall, 72, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.

Born Sept. 23, 1949, in El Cajon, California, Richard was the son of the late Victor Hall and Florence Warengo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Hall; and brother-in-law, Junior Watkins. He was veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Richard was a simple man who loved working with his hands and helping people. He was the owner and operator of the Cabinet Man.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Virginia Watkins Hall; children, Richard A. Hall (Lisa Poole-Hall), Teresa Curry (Jason), Robbin Parkening (Chad), Jeffrey Manning (Michelle), Coy Ott and Eddie Ott; brothers, Ronnie Hall (Yvonne) and Chuck Hall (Pena); grandchildren, Chase and Pierce Hall, Brittani Griffin (Michael), Jordan Dues (Daniel), Madison, Natalie and Lucas Curry, Stella and Sydney Parkening, Linda Shockley (Justin), and Cheyanna Manning; great-grandchildren, Dalton Hawn and Jesse Shockley; late mother's husband, Gene Warengo; brother-in-law, Billy Watkins (Wendy); nephew, Lee Watkins (Jennifer) and their children, Chloe and Callista; along with extended family and friends.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Old Time Ministry, 3641 Pisgah Drive, Canton, NC 28716; with Pastor Brett Reagan officiating.

