 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard L. Blacks -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Richard L. Blacks -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Private funeral services for Mr. Richard L. Blacks, 72, 102 Bugleflower Lane, St. Matthews, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Miracle Way of the Cross Church in Cameron, with burial to follow in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Cameron.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at the funeral home during viewing, during the services where there will be limited attendance and at graveside.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News