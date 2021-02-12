Richard L. Blacks -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Private funeral services for Mr. Richard L. Blacks, 72, 102 Bugleflower Lane, St. Matthews, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Miracle Way of the Cross Church in Cameron, with burial to follow in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Cameron.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at the funeral home during viewing, during the services where there will be limited attendance and at graveside.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.