Richard Junior Green -- Bowman

Richard Junior Green

BOWMAN -- Graveside services for Richard Junior Green, 51, of 498 Two Church Road, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Mt. Olive AME Church Cemetery, Providence, with the Rev. Malcomb O. Simpson officiating.

Mr. Green entered eternal rest on Friday, March 4, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

A public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Ling Funeral Home, 5580 Memorial Blvd., St. George.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Ling Funeral Home of St. George.

