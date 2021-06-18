 Skip to main content
Richard Jamison -- Orangeburg
Richard Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Richard Jamison, 72, formerly of Bamberg, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Denmark-Olar High School Gymnasium, Denmark.

There will be a public viewing from 11 a.m. until noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

