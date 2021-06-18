Richard Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Richard Jamison, 72, formerly of Bamberg, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Denmark-Olar High School Gymnasium, Denmark.
There will be a public viewing from 11 a.m. until noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m.
All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.