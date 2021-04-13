Richard J. Lincoln -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Richard J. Lincoln, 88, husband of 60 years of the late Mary Alice Lincoln, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in the Four Holes Baptist Church cemetery, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Greg Butler will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Mr. Richard was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Brockton, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Donald Lincoln and the late Gretchen Merrill Lincoln. He served in the United States Marines and later went on to retire from the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Richard was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; daughter, Mary Lincoln Cain; and a grandson, Christopher Lee Cain.

Survivors include his son, James Derek Lincoln of Orangeburg; granddaughter, Anna Maria Cain of North Charleston; great-grandchild, Jackson Cain of Georgia; brother, Edward L. Lincoln of Massachusetts; sisters-in-law, Shirley Till and Vernette Dyches; brother-in-law, Bobby O. Dantzler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

