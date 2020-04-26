Richard Herring -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Richard M. Herring of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Richard "Rick" was born on Jan. 11, 1961, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Kenneth and Barbara Herring also of Orangeburg. Rick worked at Bruner's Electric for more than 20 years and most recently at Gressette Pest Management. He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra H. Kirkland.

He leaves behind two wonderful children; a son, Kyle M. (Liz) Herring of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and a daughter, Tiffany H. (Chuck) Noell of St. Matthews; brother, Kenneth T. (Megan) Herring of Orangeburg; sister, Wendy H. (Jeff) Pope of Harleyville; grandchildren, Izaac, Gwen, Jordan, Colt, Kyle, Stormi and Harmoni; nieces and nephews, Chris (Cary) Hopkins, Tara (Jason) McKissick, Matthew Herring, Megan Luoma, McKelden and Ewan Herring, Ryan Kirkland, Taylor (Tiffany) Kirkland and many great nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

