Richard Greggory Brandenburg -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Richard Greggory Brandenburg, 54, of 117 Dickson St, died May 15, 2020.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

