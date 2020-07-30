Richard Edward Fogle -- Cordova

Mr. Richard was born on Dec. 19, 1927, in Cope, the son of the late Frank Fogle and the late Pansy Jamison Fogle. He served his country in the United States Navy, where he received the World War II Victory Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a charter member of the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, where he was the former fire chief. Mr. Richard was also a member of the Lions Club and Woodmen of the World. He was a former Cordova town councilman. He retired from Southland Lifeife of Georgia insurance agency. He was a long-time employee of Pooser's Service Center in Orangeburg. Mr. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Fogle, as well as eight siblings.