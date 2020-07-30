Richard Edward Fogle -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Richard Edward Fogle, 92, of Cordova, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, 165 Blewer Road, Cordova. Rev. Brian Self will be officiating.
Mr. Richard was born on Dec. 19, 1927, in Cope, the son of the late Frank Fogle and the late Pansy Jamison Fogle. He served his country in the United States Navy, where he received the World War II Victory Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a charter member of the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, where he was the former fire chief. Mr. Richard was also a member of the Lions Club and Woodmen of the World. He was a former Cordova town councilman. He retired from Southland Lifeife of Georgia insurance agency. He was a long-time employee of Pooser's Service Center in Orangeburg. Mr. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Fogle, as well as eight siblings.
Survivors include his son, Gordon (Martha) Fogle of Cope; daughters, Janet (David) Reid of West Columbia, Judy (Keith) Grant of Lake Junaluska, N.C.; grandchildren, Dustin Fogle, Steve Fogle, Tracy Reid, Rachel Reid, Jackson Grant; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Melvin (Jimmie) Fogle of Cope; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039.
