Richard "Dickie Phillips Sr. -- St. Matthews

Dickie was born in Neeses, the son of the late Emory Scoville Phillips and the late Monnie Dane Rutland Phillips. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Joann Gleaton Phillips. Mr. Phillips served as Mayor of Springfield for over 10 years, and served as Chairman of the Board for the Independent School JDA for over 10 years. He worked in the telecommunications industry with Western Electric and AT&T until his retirement. His second career began at 6R Communications as owner and chief operations officer until his second retirement and sale of the company. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the corn grow and cows grazing on his farm.