Richard "Dickie Phillips Sr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Longtime resident of Springfield, Richard "Dickie Phillips Sr. passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Springfield Cemetery, Springfield.
Dickie was born in Neeses, the son of the late Emory Scoville Phillips and the late Monnie Dane Rutland Phillips. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Joann Gleaton Phillips. Mr. Phillips served as Mayor of Springfield for over 10 years, and served as Chairman of the Board for the Independent School JDA for over 10 years. He worked in the telecommunications industry with Western Electric and AT&T until his retirement. His second career began at 6R Communications as owner and chief operations officer until his second retirement and sale of the company. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the corn grow and cows grazing on his farm.
Dickie is survived by his wife, Debra Morris Phillips; sons, Richard E. Phillips (Beth) and Robert I. Phillips (Donna); daughter, Kim Wolfe (Eddie); grandchildren, Jennifer Vaughn (Ryan), Ryan Phillips (Laura), Shea Garland (Jamon), Brittney Garst (Kristen), Mark Emory Phillips (Stephanie), Allison Phillips Reed (Travis), Robert Mitchell Phillips (fiancé Ashleigh Vickery), Huntley Wolfe and JoJo Wolfe; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Franklin Coulter, Myra Ardis, the staff of Regency Hospice, and the staff of Calhoun Convalescent Center for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, 168 Prep St., Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868