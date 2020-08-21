 Skip to main content
Richard Dash -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Richard Dash, 90, of St. George, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Mark UM Church Cemetery, 1241 St. Mark Bowman Road, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George SC 843-563-4332

