Richard D. Williams Sr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Richard D. Williams Sr. 70, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

Burial will take place on Monday, Dec. 28th at 10 a.m. at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during visitation and during committal services on Monday.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.