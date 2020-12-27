Richard D. Walker Sr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Richard D. Walker Sr., 70, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.
Public viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during visitation and during committal services on Monday.
Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
