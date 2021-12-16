 Skip to main content
Richard Cusack -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Funeral services for Mr. Richard Cusack, 97, of Dorchester, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at New Hope AME Church, St. George, with the Rev. Halls III officiating. Burial will be in Dorchester Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

