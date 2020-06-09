Richard C. Caldwell -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Richard C. Caldwell, 78, of 423 Flamingo Drive.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be receiving visitors, but feel free to contact his daughter, Madeline R. Caldwell, at 803-290-3327 or via email: madelinercaldwell@gmail.com. Online condolences can also be sent via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Richard C. Caldwell was born May 27, 1942, to the late Mrs. Virgil Dukes and the late Mr. Arthur Caldwell. He was raised by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie and Katura Caldwell, in Elloree. He graduated from Elloree Training School and spent several years in Brooklyn, New York, before being drafted into the United States Army. He served his country with pride, skill, honor and dignity during his tour in Vietnam from 1968 – 1969. He received several National Defense Service Medals and Award, and received his honorable discharge from the Army. Returning to Elloree, he pursued several careers before working as a chemical recovery operator for 27 years at Devro – Teepak. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Mrs. Mamie B. Caldwell.

Richard was a devoted, loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle and cousin. Those he left behind will treasure his jokes, laughter, and intellect. Precious memories will forever be cherished by his daughter, Madeline Rose Caldwell, whom he affectionately called “Scoop,” of Nashville, Tennessee; brothers-in-law Curtis (Julia) Randolph of Orangeburg, and Wilbur (Ola) Randolph and Jerry Randolph, both of Philadelphia; two sisters, Virgil Dukes of New Jersey and Katura (Jimmy) Weatherspoon of Columbia, Maryland; loving cousin Evan Dukes of Elloree; and a host of family and friends.

