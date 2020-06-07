Richard C. Caldwell -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Richard C. Caldwell -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Richard C. Caldwell, 78, of 423 Flamingo Drive, Orangeburg, passed away at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia, on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be receiving visitors, but feel free to contact his daughter, Madeline R. Caldwell, at 803-290-3327 or via email at madelinercaldwell@gmail.com. Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Caldwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News