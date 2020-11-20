 Skip to main content
Richard 'Bub' Moorer Jr.
Richard 'Bub' Moorer Jr. --

Richard 'Bub' Moorer Jr.

VINELAND, N.J. -- Richard “Bub” Moorer Jr., 81, of Vineland, New Jersey, formerly of Maxcy Street in Orangeburg, South Carolina, gained his wings on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his residence.

Homegoing services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Edward's and Son's Funeral Home located at 208 East Commerce Street, Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302.

Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

To offer your condolences contact his sisters, Mary Myers (803-682-5422), Lorise Haynes (803-534-3508) and Willamae Latimore (856-691-9620).

