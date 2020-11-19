 Skip to main content
Richard 'Bub' Moorer Jr. -- Vineland, N.J.
VINELAND, N.J. -- Richard “Bub” Moorer Jr., 81, of Vineland, New Jersey, and formerly of Maxcy Street in Orangeburg, gained his wings on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Edwards and Son's Funeral Home, 208 East Commerce St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302.

Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bridgeton.

To offer your condolences, contact his sisters Mary Myers (803-682-5422), Lorise Haynes (803-534-3508) and Willamae Latimore (850-691-9620).

