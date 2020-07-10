Richard Bryant -- St. George

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ST. GEORGE -- Richard Bryant, 68, St. George, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, July 12, at Good Hope Baptist Church, 115 N. Metts St., St. George, with burial in Hudsontown Cemetery, St. George.