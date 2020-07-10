Richard Bryant -- St. George
Richard Bryant -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Richard Bryant, 68, St. George, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, July 12, at Good Hope Baptist Church, 115 N. Metts St., St. George, with burial in Hudsontown Cemetery, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

