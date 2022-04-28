Richard B. ‘Dick’ Weldon -- Chapin

CHAPIN -- Coach Dick Weldon entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2022, with Deanie, his loving wife of 70 years, by his side.

Dick Weldon was born April 29, 1929, in Latta, the son of Thelma and John B. Weldon and was raised in Bennetsville. Dick joined the Marines at the age of 16. He then attended Clemson University for one year. He graduated from Presbyterian College and married Mary Deane "Deanie" Currie in August 1952.

Immediately following college, Coach Weldon took his first coaching job at Bamberg High School, although he had a baseball contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was assistant coach at the University of South Carolina for 10 years. He was head recruiter, back field coach, and head baseball coach as well. He also coached at Sumter and Lexington high schools. He received numerous awards, including the Distinguished Coaches Award from the South Carolina High School Football Association, S.C. House of Representatives, Chapin Hall of Fame, and lifetime membership to USC Block C Club.

Following his coaching career, he worked in real estate in the Lake Murrayhapin area. Dick was a member of Chapin United Methodist Church, the Chapin Chamber of Commerce, and the Sertoma and Ruritan clubs. His ability to remember and pass along memories was amazing.

Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Deane Weldon of Chapin; sons, Steve (Debra) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and John (Terry) of Chapin; grandchildren, John Dean Weldon of Orlando, Florida, Coleman Weldon of Columbia, Benjamin Weldon of Florence, Lindsay Weldon of Brentwood, Sommer Grace (Patrick) Higginbotham of Nolensbille, Tennessee, Joanna Weldon of Florence and Kathy Weldon of Irmo; special friend, Bonnie E. Derrick; caregiver Bertha Kessler; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Dicky Weldon, and brothers, Johnny and Weston Weldon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Chapin United Methodist Church. Visitation will held at 10 a.m.

Memorials can be made to Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin, SC 29036. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Weldon family may be shared at www.caughmanchapin.com.