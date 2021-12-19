 Skip to main content
Richard Allen “Rick” Bull -- Orangeburg

Richard Bull

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Richard Allen “Rick” Bull, of 204 Waterspring Road, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at John Ford Community Center in St. Matthews.

Mr. Bull died Monday, Dec. 13, in Orangeburg.

The body will be present for viewing at 12 p.m.

Burial will be held at Bethel AME Church in St. Matthews. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Carson’s Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at these services. Family and friends may call the residence of Artie Bull Sr. of 244 Bynum St. in St. Matthews or Carson’s Funeral Home.

