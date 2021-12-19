Richard Allen “Rick” Bull -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Richard Allen “Rick” Bull, of 204 Waterspring Road, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at John Ford Community Center in St. Matthews.
Mr. Bull died Monday, Dec. 13, in Orangeburg.
The body will be present for viewing at 12 p.m.
Burial will be held at Bethel AME Church in St. Matthews. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Carson’s Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place at these services. Family and friends may call the residence of Artie Bull Sr. of 244 Bynum St. in St. Matthews or Carson’s Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.