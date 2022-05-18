Richard Allen Nichols Jr. -- Georgia

GEORGIA -- Richard Allen Nichols Jr., 46, of Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg.

Richard was born on Sept. 23, 1975, in Orangeburg. He was formerly employed by McCall Thomas in Orangeburg; he was presently employed by Planters Telephone Communications of Newington, Ga. He loved buying and wearing hats. He was always seen wearing a hat.

Survivors include his mother, Jane Connelly Teague; aunt, Sue Creech; uncles, Rodney Connelly, Wesley Connelly, Emory Connelly; a number of cousins; and his co-workers at Planters who loved him like a brother.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615.

