Richard A. Bull -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Richard A. Bull, 39, of 204 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence of Artie Bull Sr. of 244 Bynum St., St. Matthews, or Carson's Funeral Home.

