Rhueben Latroy Green -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Rhueben Latroy Green, 46, of 1196 Woodbine St., will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, with interment to follow. Bishop Donald Oliver is officiating.

Mr. Green passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home.

Friends and family may call the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

