Rhueben Green -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Rhueben Green, 46, of 1196 Woodbine St., Orangeburg,passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

