NORTH -- Funeral services for Rhonda Rucker Pender, 61, of Neeses, SC will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC with the Reverend Henry Cooper officiating; burial will follow in the Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Neeses, SC. The family will receive friends from six to eight p.m., Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rhonda's memory to a church or the SPCA of your choice. Rhonda passed away at home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joey Counts, Jamie Davis, Tommy Fairey, Rusty Fogle, Chuck Hiers, Mike Jamison, and Preston Pender. Honorary Pallbearers will be the multitude of people who have prayed for Rhonda over the last 18 months. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of West Columbia, their nurses, Dianne Jamison and Lavonya Curry and the staff for all of the love, care and concern that they have shown Rhonda. We would also like to thank all the area churches in Springfield, North, Neeses, Norway, Orangeburg and Mt. Beulah and Gethsemane Baptist Church for all of the prayers, compassion and kindness exhibited to Rhonda during her illness. All of the love and thoughtfulness was felt and appreciated.

She was a daughter of the late Billy Rucker and Carolyn Williams Rucker. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was a faithful on-line follower of Gethsemane Baptist Church, St. Matthews, SC. She worked in doctor's offices in Columbia before opening her own business Southern Creations in Orangeburg, SC and later owned and operated Butterfly Memories in which she did personalization, crafts and monograming. Rhonda enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing, camping, dancing and loved to ride her motorcycle. In her younger days, she loved playing softball and she was known to hit the ball over-the-fence on more than one occasion.

Survivors include her loving husband, David Pender, Jr. of the home; her mother-in-law, Mary Olive Pender of Springfield SC and the late Wallace D. Pender, Sr.; sister-in-law Mary Anne (Michael) Jamison of Blackville, SC; brother-in-law, Tony (Kim) Pender of Irmo, SC; uncles, Steve Rucker of Columbia, SC and Ronnie (Jeannie) Williams of Neeses, SC and her dogs, Kolby, Abby, and her cat, Jack were her beloved fur babies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Kenneth Hayes Branham and her sister Donna Rucker Nettles.

