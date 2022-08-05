Rhonda Martha Garrick -- Cope

COPE -- Rhonda Martha Garrick, 81, of Cope, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at St. George Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Dees and the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating. The family will receive family and friends after the service in the fellowship hall. Her grandsons Evan Harper, Sims Harper, Tanner Garrick, Walker Garrick, Bayler Garrick, Tucker Garrick, Fisher Garrick and Emory Myers have the honor of serving as pallbearers.

Martha was born on Feb. 5, 1941, in Orangeburg, and grew up in Norway. She was the daughter of the late Michael Buren and Hattie Mae (Stevenson) Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Harvey Garrick. Martha graduated from Norway High School and Winthrop College, earning a degree in education. She earned a master's degree from South Carolina State University. She taught at Thackston Junior High School, specializing in home economics. She later resumed her career in education after raising three children to serve in Orangeburg School District 4 at Edisto Primary School as a teacher, a principal and then as a district coordinator. She dedicated 30-plus years to education. Martha was a member of St. George Baptist Church and the Ladies 1 Sunday School Class. She was a Master Gardener and loved working in her yard. Her favorite flowers were sunflowers, hydrangeas and daylilies.

Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and afternoon farm rides watching the progress of the crops.

Martha is survived by her son, Daniel “Dan” Harvey Garrick Jr. and his wife, Amanda Williamson Garrick, and grandchildren, Madison, Tanner, Ashby, Graysen, Walker, Blakely, Bayler, Tucker, Fisher and Brinkley of Cope; two daughters, Rhonda Garrick Harper and her husband, Tim Harper, and grandchildren, Evan and Sims of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Tracy Garrick Myers and her husband, Robbie Myers, and grandchildren, Evelynn and Emory of Cope; and three sisters, Barbara Ulmer of Cayce, Billie Vaughn of Fort Mill and Mickie Tuck (Jim) of Clermont, Fla.

The family request donations be made to St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or St. Jude Children's Hospital at memorials@stjude.org.

