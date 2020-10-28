Rhonda Mack Dash

ORANGEBURG — Mrs. Rhonda Mack Dash, 62, of 694 Lake Edisto Road, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to her husband, Mr. John Dash, at 803-308-9001 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

