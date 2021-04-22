 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rhonda A. Walton -- Atlanta
0 comments

Rhonda A. Walton -- Atlanta

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rhonda A. Walton

ATLANTA – Graveside services for Rhonda A. Walton, 55, of 330 Salem Glen Way, formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the Gethsemane Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

She died Friday, April 16, at her residence.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing was held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News