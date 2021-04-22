Rhonda A. Walton -- Atlanta

ATLANTA – Graveside services for Rhonda A. Walton, 55, of 330 Salem Glen Way, formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the Gethsemane Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

She died Friday, April 16, at her residence.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing was held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.