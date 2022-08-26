Reynold “Ricky” B. Brown III -- Norway

NORWAY -- Reynold “Ricky” B. Brown III, husband of Beverly Elliott Brown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the ROC at St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Willow Swamp Baptist Church, 1956 Willow Swamp Road, Norway.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jonathan Edgemon, Ethan Busbee, Taylor Hallman, Carl Brown, Ryan Brown, Hunter Brown, Noah Riddle, Bryson Riddle, Luke Landrum, Nate Edgemon and Bentley Hallman.

Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Busbee, Richard Smith, Jeff Tanner, Michael Jamison, Jay Judy and Larry Davis.

Mr. Ricky was born in Orangeburg County to the late Reynold B. Brown Jr. and the late Dorothy Joyce Brown Powell. He was a graduate of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School. He was a member of Homeward Bound Ministries. Mr. Ricky was a welder by trade who enjoyed hunting and fishing. His passion was his family. He loved being a daddy and granddaddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Kelly Brown, brother, Reggie Brown, uncle, Charlie Hutto, nephews, Gaige Landrum and Chad Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Beverly; children, Melanie B. Garrick (Wesley), Chris B. Brown (Samantha); grandchildren, Caden, Layla, Emily, Ally, Autumn, Colton and Clayton; sister, Robyn “Sue” Hallman (Roy); brothers, Richard Murray Brown (Karen), William “Sam” Brown; sister-in-law, Wanda Elliott; brothers-in-law, Ricky Elliott, Keith Elliott (Sherrill); Mama Clara; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; special friends, George and Robin Brunson; and his fur baby “Bella.”

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.