Reverend Lillie Bell Randolph -- Villarica, Ga.
Reverend Lillie Bell Randolph

VILLARICA, GA. – Graveside funeral services for the Reverend Lillie Bell Randolph, 88, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Oct. 22.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

