Reva Rast Inabinet -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Reva Rast Inabinet, 80, of Elloree, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at MUSC, Charleston.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the graveside in Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery on Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. Clark McClary officiating.

The visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

Mrs. Inabinet was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Jacob Henry Rast and the late Hattie Celestia Zeigler Rast. She was the widow of Jacob P. "J.P." Inabinet Jr.

Mrs. Inabinet worked as a cosmetologist, bartender, and grocery store cashier, and until she became ill, was employed at the Elloree IGA. She was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church, Santee.

She is survived by her son, Jacob P. "Bubba" Inabinet III (Teresa), of Elloree; one brother, Jacob Henry Rast Jr., of Orangeburg; three granddaughters, Heather Heatley (Daniel Smith), Olivia Kaylee Polin, and Isabella Hope Polin; four grandsons, Wayne Heatley (Marquita), Ron Easterlin, Don Easterlin (Kimberly), and Tyler Griffin. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two daughters, Celestia Heatley and Shannon Polin and also by a son-in-law, Ron Heatley.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.