Rev. Willis Briggman McClellan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for the Rev. Willis Briggman McClellan, 72, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Emanuel AME Church Cemetery, Cope.

He passed June 24, 2022, at Edisto Post Acute Nursing Facility, Orangeburg.

Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 4, and the family will greet friends at the funeral home between the hours of 5 and 6 p.m.

Friends may extend their condolences by calling Mr. McClellan's sisters, Gwendolyn (Sonny) Davis at 803-536-2424 and/or Theodocia Jennings at 803-536-2940.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

