 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rev. William C. Yon -- North
0 comments

Rev. William C. Yon -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. William C. Yon

NORTH -- Funeral services for the Rev. William C. Yon, of 119 Pettons Lane, North, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Edisto Fork UMC in Orangeburg. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will be held at Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Neeses. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. During visitation and services, please wear a face mask. Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News