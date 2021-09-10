Rev. William C. Yon -- North

NORTH -- Funeral services for the Rev. William C. Yon, of 119 Pettons Lane, North, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Edisto Fork UMC in Orangeburg. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will be held at Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Neeses. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. During visitation and services, please wear a face mask. Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.